Alton man sentenced to federal prison for gun charge

An Alton man was sentenced to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Juan Manuel Terran Jr. pleaded guilty on June 22. He was ordered to serve more than four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

On January, authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in McAllen, where Terran was arrested for assault on a pregnant person.

Authorities also found Terran to be in possession of narcotics and two firearms, according to the attorney's office.

During the federal court hearing, Terran's history of robbery, repeated assaults on women and felony drug possession was made known. The court also found Terran was trafficking narcotics at the time that he possessed the firearms, according to the attorney's office.

Terran's prosecution was part of an initiative known as Operation: Knock Down, which focuses federal resources on armed and violent offenders in the Rio Grande Valley.