American Red Cross in dire need of donations, volunteers

The American Red Cross is experiencing a sharp drop in blood donations, according to officials who say the dangerously low supply is impacting Valley hospitals and their patients.

“It’s very important that we get these donations,” Marcus Smith of the American Red Cross said. “You donated. You save lives. You assist with the health of other people.”

Smith says the holidays impact the number of donations they receive, but this year has been the lowest, adding that many people don’t think their blood is healthy enough to be accepted.

Dr. Nabell Sarhill, a hematologist and oncologist at Harlingen Medical Center, says the shortage means many patients have to wait for transfusions.

