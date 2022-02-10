Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 515 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 515 positive cases of COVID-19.

The three people who died were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to a report from the Cameron County Health Department. The youngest person who died was a Harlingen man in his 60s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,114 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 515 positive cases reported in the county, 282 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 229 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and four were self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 282 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 88 people 39 people 27 people 37 people 33 people 24 people 34 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 83.16% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.