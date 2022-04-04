x

Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 35 cases of COVID-19

3 hours 20 seconds ago Monday, April 04 2022 Apr 4, 2022 April 04, 2022 4:12 PM April 04, 2022 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Cameron County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 35 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,225 deaths. 

Of the 35 positive cases reported in the county, 32 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and three were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 25
20s 3
30s 1
40s 3
50s 1
60s 0
70+ 2
Total: 35

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.14% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

