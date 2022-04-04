Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 35 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 35 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,225 deaths.

Of the 35 positive cases reported in the county, 32 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and three were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero reports of positive at-home test results.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 25 20s 3 30s 1 40s 3 50s 1 60s 0 70+ 2 Total: 35

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.14% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.