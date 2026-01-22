Man dies following Harlingen motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man died following a Wednesday night crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Grimes Avenue and Loop 499 at around 10 p.m.
According to police, the rider of the motorcycle was hospitalized in critical condition and died from his injuries later that night. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police added.
