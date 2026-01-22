Trial date set for daycare worker charged in death of Brownsville boy

From left: Sendy Ruiz during a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Right: Courtesy photo of Logan Urbina.

A woman accused of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville will face a jury next month.

The case of Sendy Ruiz will go to trial after a judge on Thursday set a trial date for Monday, Feb. 23. Jury selection will start that same day.

Ruiz was charged with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with reckless serious bodily injury and mental impairment following the June 27, 2025, death of Logan Urbina. He was a student at the Learning Club Preschool where she worked.

Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip. Ruiz was identified as the daycare employee in charge of the children in the van.

Ruiz pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Another woman, Karen Silva, was convicted in the death and identified as the driver of the van.

Silva previously pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years in prison, but a judge granted shock probation to Silva during a Dec. 18 hearing. She was deported later that day.

