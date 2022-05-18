City of Alton purchasing electric vehicles

Gas-powered patrol units in the city of Alton will eventually be making the shift to electric with the purchase of five electric vehicles.

The purchase of these greener vehicles is set to continue in different phases for cars that need to be retired or cost too much to maintain.

Alton police Chief Jonathan Flores said the cost savings from this investment could spread throughout the city.

“That's all money that you can take and apply elsewhere in the city,” Flores said. “And there's definite needs around various departments in the city where we can contribute that."

The Alton Police Department has 23 different vehicles, and the goal is to have 60% of those vehicles be electric within the next seven years.

“We're looking to maximize our efficiency, and also by then we'll be more effective as we serve our community,” Flores said, adding that their strategic plan will also include setting up charging stations for their city vehicles.