City of McAllen to continue spraying for mosquitos

Photo Credit: MGN Online

The City of McAllen Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Department started spraying areas of the city that have high mosquito populations.

The department began spraying for mosquitoes late Thursday night and will continue to do so Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 during the late night hours, according to a news release from the city.

The spraying will start at the far north and south end of the city before eventually making it to the center of the city, the release stated.

Those wanting to make mosquito complaints can report to McAllen’s 3-1-1 Customer Service Call Center by calling 3-1-1 or 956-681-3111. They can also contact a McAllen code officer at 956-681-1900.

Residents are also recommended to use mosquito repellent with DEET and wear protective clothing outdoors to combat mosquitos.

The can also empty or get rid of cans, buckets, old tires, pots, plant saucers and other containers that hold stagnant water.