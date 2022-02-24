COVID-19 related deaths are going up in Cameron, Hidalgo County

Top health authorities from Cameron and Hidalgo County say COVID-19 related deaths are going up as hospitalizations and cases trend downward.

"The natural evolution is that if we peaked four weeks ago, our deaths are peaking now," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said, adding that the increase in COVID-19-related deaths is a result of the omicron variant wave.

In Cameron County, Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says even though COVID-19-related hospitalizations are down 70% across the county, deaths are not.

Over the last month, the county reported 109 people died of virus-related complications.

