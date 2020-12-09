Crowds line up as SpaceX prepares for liftoff

Crowds lined up Wednesday to watch the launch of Starship SN8 at the SpaceX base in Cameron County.

The launch was expected to happen on Tuesday, but was rescheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. due to technical issues. The time of the launch however, is scheduled to change.

As of now, there was maintenance activity like cranes alongside SN8 - so until the launch pad is cleared there is no expectation of any sort of countdown.

Cameron County has not officially closed Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach quite yet.

The closure of the road and beach is still scheduled until 5:30 pm.

