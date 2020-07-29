Days after Hurricane Hanna, many Port Mansfield residents still waiting for help

Days after Hurricane Hanna dissipated, many people in Port Mansfield are still waiting for help.

"Everybody seems to have forgotten that we're out here because we're so far removed," said Raul Flores, who has lived in Port Mansfield since 2008. "But because we're so far removed, that's why we need the help."

Hanna made landfall Saturday about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield as a Category 1 hurricane.

"The next day we had nobody. And the next day we had nobody," Flores said. "And the next day, we had nobody."

So Flores and his neighbors came together to help each other.

