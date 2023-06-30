De La Cruz discusses freshman congressional term

As part of a Thursday meeting with McAllen business leaders, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz discussed the first quarter of her term.

“Some of the things that we've been working on is including a vision that ensures that McAllen remains a great place to live and to raise a family,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz discussed immigration during the meeting, calling it a federal issue.

She previously voted for the Secure the Border Act, which passed on party lines, and introduced a bipartisan bill that requires federal finance officials study the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl and the finances behind it.

De La Cruz added she has not reviewed a bipartisan immigration bill introduced by Florida Republican Maria Elvira Salazar and El Paso Democrat Veronica Escobar. That bill is gaining more bipartisan traction.

While discussing the economy, De La Cruz said she voted on legislation to prevent the hiring of 87-thousand new IRS agents.

“This was not about politics, it was just common sense,” De La Cruz said. “Studies show that Hidalgo County is audited by the IRS at a rate of 30% above the national average."

According to the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica, about 10 out of every thousand taxpayers in the Rio Grande Valley are audited annually. That number is closer to eight of every thousand nationwide.

Two bills De La Cruz highlighted during her campaign — The Social Security Fairness Act And The Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act — haven’t seen any movement in congress since they went to committees.

“That's why it's important that, as a freshman legislator, that I speak with the chairman and that we push those through committee,” De La Cruz said.

Channel 5 News recently sat down with business owner Michelle Vallejo, who announced she is running against De La Cruz for the District 15 Congressional seat. We’re waiting to hear back from De La Cruz’s team regarding a similar interview.