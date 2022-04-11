Deadline to file taxes is April 18
Some Valley residents have filed their tax returns, but there are many who are barely getting started.
The deadline to file taxes is April 18.
If you fail to file a tax return or fail to submit an extension by midnight on April 18, you will be at risk of paying penalties and interest.
The sooner you file the better because there are plenty of people who will be lining up to get their taxes done in the next few days.
