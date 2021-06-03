DHR Purple Project sheds light on cancer awareness

June is National Cancer Survivor month and DHR Health Advanced Care Center is hosting a Purple Project 5K run or walk.

"We want to help celebrate the cancer survivors of all cancers and also we will have a small ceremony to remember those that we have lost, as well,” said April Chapa, a community outreach coordinator.

Dr. Carlos Herrera is a gynecologist and says cervical cancer is extremely common.

"We see it in much advanced stages," Herrera said. "The problem is it gets diagnosed very late because a lot of these women do not get their pap smears and now you see why it's very important to screen."

The 5K will be held June 26 at Edinburg Municipal Park at 7:30 a.m. and all proceeds will go to the Renaissance Cancer Foundation.

Registration closes Friday. You can register here.