DPS investigating deadly two-vehicle crash north of Alton

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person died after a two vehicle-crash north of Alton Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 12:03 a.m. on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681, north of Alton.

Preliminary investigation reveals a gray Mazda 6, occupied by the driver and passenger, was traveling northbound on Moorefield Road when it collided with a blue GMC Sierra, occupied by the driver and passenger, that was traveling southbound.

The passenger of the Mazda died at the scene, according to DPS.

The driver and passenger of the Sierra were taken to a local hospital.

DPS is investigating the crash.