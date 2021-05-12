DPS, Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Willacy County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

The crash took place at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Spur 56 and the Interstate 69 northbound frontage road.

"The Victim has not been identified, as he did not have any form of ID on him," the Willacy County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is assisting Texas DPS in the Investigation of a Fatal Hit and Run Auto/Ped, that... Posted by Willacy County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who may have seen the crash or who may live near the area and have surveillance cameras to review their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 956-689-5576 Extension 4.