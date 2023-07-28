Engineering company looking at sites for potential Hidalgo County animal shelter

Hidalgo County continues weighing its options regarding its partnership with the Palm Valley Animal Society.

Last week, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said the county is looking into other animal control options that would come at a lower cost.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hidalgo County reevaluating animal control options could mean loss of funding for Palm Valley Animal Society

A feasibility study ordered by the county suggests one way the county can save money on animal control is by building a new facility they would operate to avoid paying the $88,000 monthly fee they give to PVAS for their services.

County commissioners voted to pay an engineering company to look for potential sites for the possible new animal shelter in the county.

“We cannot be at the mercy of an organization that at the middle of the year sends us a bill for more money and stops taking our animals,” Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu said at the commissioner's meeting. “So we're going to finish through with this process."

In an interview with Channel 5 News that aired last week, PVAS Director of Operations Faith Wright said the potential shelter could mean a loss of funding for PVAS.