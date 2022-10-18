Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest

The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit.

This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest.

This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania.

The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on hand during the festival.

The event date is set to be on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The entrance fee is $5 per person.