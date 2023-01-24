FBI warns the public about elderly fraud schemes

The new FBI agent in charge of the San Antonio division – which covers the Rio Grande Valley – is warning the public of fraud schemes that target the elderly.

According to the FBI, 1,500 victims in the San Antonio division lost a combined total of nearly $65 million in elderly fraud scams last year.

“We really want to get the message out to people to be aware of these types of issues,” FBI special Agent in Charge Oliver Rich of the San Antonio Division said. “If anyone is trying to push high pressure tactics and trying to force them into doing something, right away, they should hang up the phone, and they should report that to us."

The scams most popular in the Rio Grande Valley involved someone pretending to be someone else. Authorities are warning the public to not give money or personal information over the phone to someone they don’t personally know.