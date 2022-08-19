Federal grant to assist Valley law enforcement agencies
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley sector for Operation Stonegarden.
Operation Stonegarden has been around since 2006, but a new initiative allows for local municipalities to patrol outside of their jurisdiction to assist and patrol the border.
Some of the different municipalities include Los Fresnos, La Feria, Rancho Viejo, and Primera, who have all signed up with the county mainly to reduce the trafficking of humans and drug smuggling.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito police: Juvenile student in custody following threat on Instagram
-
Crews battling fire at warehouse in Brownsville
-
Federal grant to assist Valley law enforcement agencies
-
Palmview distributing free sandbags for residents
-
‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents