Federal grant to assist Valley law enforcement agencies

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley sector for Operation Stonegarden.

Operation Stonegarden has been around since 2006, but a new initiative allows for local municipalities to patrol outside of their jurisdiction to assist and patrol the border.

Some of the different municipalities include Los Fresnos, La Feria, Rancho Viejo, and Primera, who have all signed up with the county mainly to reduce the trafficking of humans and drug smuggling.