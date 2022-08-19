x

Federal grant to assist Valley law enforcement agencies

3 hours 52 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022 Aug 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 12:15 PM August 19, 2022 in News - Local

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley sector for Operation Stonegarden.

Operation Stonegarden has been around since 2006, but a new initiative allows for local municipalities to patrol outside of their jurisdiction to assist and patrol the border.

Some of the different municipalities include Los Fresnos, La Feria, Rancho Viejo, and Primera, who have all signed up with the county mainly to reduce the trafficking of humans and drug smuggling.

“They don’t enforce immigration laws, but like I said, if they see somebody speeding, they’ll stop them," said Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. "If they see that somebody needs assistance they’ll call for assistance, so it’s pretty much the same duties they do within the municipality they’re just doing them on the border area."

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days