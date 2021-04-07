Former Mercedes ISD employee charged with improper relationship with a student

A former Mercedes Independent School District employee was charged Wednesday with improper relationship between educator and student.

David Bryan Reyes, 53, was charged with improper relationship between educator/student, a second-degree felony.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Place 1 Jason Peña set bond at $250,000.

In a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they learned of the incident last month after responding to a rural residence in Mercedes “in reference to a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.”

“Through the course of the investigation it was learned the suspect…had given a minor items of a sexual nature and made verbal sexual advances while employed by the Mercedes Independent School district,” the news release stated.

Investigators arrested Reyes on Tuesday in Mercedes without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Mercedes ISD District Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola said Reyes is no longer employed with the district.

“All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously. As of March 2021, the individual in question is no longer employed with MISD. All student and personnel matters are addressed in accordance with Mercedes ISD policies.”

The Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School's website shows Reyes listed as a sports staff member.

Reyes remains in jail as of Wednesday afternoon, court records show

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Justice of the Peace Pct. 5, Pl. 1 Jason Peña.