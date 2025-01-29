x

Fundación Amor Infinito ofrece sus servicios para la comunidad

Fundación Amor Infinito ofrece sus servicios para la comunidad
3 hours 51 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 2:18 PM January 29, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Monserrat Arteaga, presidenta de Fundación Amor Infinito, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre la labor de esta organización y de los servicios de ayuda que ofrecen a la comunidad. 

Número de contacto: (956) 707-5300

Ubicación: PO Box 3635, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas

Para más información sobre la fundación, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days