Fundación Amor Infinito ofrece sus servicios para la comunidad
Monserrat Arteaga, presidenta de Fundación Amor Infinito, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre la labor de esta organización y de los servicios de ayuda que ofrecen a la comunidad.
Número de contacto: (956) 707-5300
Ubicación: PO Box 3635, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas
Para más información sobre la fundación, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
