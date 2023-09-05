Funding gap delays plans for new fire station in the city of La Joya

The city of La Joya’s only fire station is not keeping up with the department’s growth, according to its fire chief.

La Joya fire Chief Leroy Salinas said he’s hoping a planned $2.9 million fire station will bring in three fire truck bays and a new training area.

The new fire station was announced in 2021, but ground has yet to be broken.

Development of the new fire station has been significantly delayed while the city and county figure out the timeline, logistics, and funding for the project.

“We've been kind of going back to the drawing board, trying to figure out 'how do we make it fit with the amount of dollars that we have,’” La Joya City Manager Leo Olivares said.

When the project was originally announced, it included $1.2 million in federal funding, according to Olivares.

Hidalgo County also promised to send half a million dollars for the project, Olivares added.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said the funds he wanted to put toward the project are not available for construction cost.

Villarreal says the county will still contribute the $500,000, but it will instead be used for things like equipment and furniture inside the new station.

“You kind of need to be creative on what's more important and try to move money around,” Villarreal said.

After months of planning and designing, the city discovered the building was about $1.2 million over budget.

The city is considering borrowing money from private investors to push the project forward.

“We want to make sure we borrow the cheapest money,” Olivares said.

If council members approve the idea, Olivares says funds should be ready by Jan. 2024.

“It'll be exciting, it'll be a new day for us,” Salinas said.

