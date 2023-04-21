Gold Star families and veterans remember loved ones at Vietnam War Memorial exhibit in Edinburg

A replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall with the names of those who died fighting in Vietnam is now on display in Edinburg.

Over 100 cities in Texas applied to host the Wall that Heals exhibit, Edinburg was one of only three cities in Texas to be chosen.

The wall honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the war. Over 58,000 families never saw their loved ones return from the war.

Edinburg City Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Daniel Diaz says he hopes the replica can bring local Vietnam veterans who haven't seen it some closure.

"It might be the trigger to open up what they've experienced and share with their family, and that's why it's called ‘The Wall that Heals,” Diaz said. “It finally shows that America, the United States, recognized their sacrifices and for those who don't know to get educated on what they went thorough.”

Vietnam veteran Ruben Armijo says the wall makes him feel closer to the fellow soldiers he lost in the war.

"I served with a lot of guys and I just I feel proud to come back and in a small way honor them for their sacrifice,” Armijo said.

This opportunity gives Gold Star family members like Mario Ybarra the chance to see the wall for the first time.

Ybarra’s father's name is on the wall.

“He was eight days shy of my first birthday,” Ybarra recalled. “It's a very bitter-sweet scenario because it only validates our loss for our freedom."

The Wall that Heals exhibit will be is open 24 hours through Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Ebony Hills Golf Course, located at Freddy Gonzalez Drive and 9th Avenue.