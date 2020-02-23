Harlingen CISD Works to Raise Dyslexia Awareness

HARLINGEN - One Rio Grande Valley school district is working on bringing more awareness to dyslexia.

Dyslexia is something that runs in Petra Pedron's family.

She says now its affecting her daughter Imani, a student from Harlingen CISD.

After an evaluation, Imani is now getting help.

Every teacher district wide took a six hour course to help understand what dyslexia is and how to identify it.

If identified, with the parents’ permission, children will be taken for an evaluation and receive therapy.

Parents looking for more information on dyslexia can attend Harlingen CISD’s dyslexia conference, happening Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 a.m.

For more information watch the video above.