Health experts weigh in on the early signs of breast cancer

October is breast Cancer Awareness Month, and health care experts are sharing the warning signs women and men need to look for.

Cindy Bailey was in a tough fight, her battle with breast cancer began in 2020.

"I went in for an annual mammogram," Bailey said. "They found an area they were concerned with."

Bailey was diagnosed with stage 2 beast cancer, the doctors caught it early.

"Mammograms save lives," DHR Health Breast Surgical Oncologist Dr. Lisa Chapa said.

Dr. Chapa treated Bailey and helped her through the process.

"Breast Cancer treatment in 2022 is amazing," Dr. Chapa said. "We have come so, so far in our treatment, but we have to catch it in time. It's practically curable, if we catch it early."

Catching it early is crucial, and getting a mammogram is the best way to catch the disease before it gets worse.

Dr. Chapa says it is important because one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and one in 800 for men.

The warning signs for both genders are the same.

People can do their part at home to spot these signs with a monthly self breast exam.

Breast cancer warning signs include:

New Mass

New Lump

Changes in Skin

Inverted Nipple

Redness

Dr. Chapa says to talk to your doctor if you notice these changes.

