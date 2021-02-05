Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine on day one of Starr County's mass vaccination clinic

Day one of Starr County's mass vaccination clinic wrapped up on Thursday with hundreds of people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations are expected to continue at Starr County Memorial hospital on Friday and more clinics could be scheduled in the near future, as the county works to secure more doses of the vaccine.

Throughout the day, medical staff including nurses from the hospital, the state health department and nursing students from South Texas college worked together to quickly administer the vaccines to people.

Starr County Memorial hospital Board of Directors President Dr. Jose Vazquez says they're working to secure more in the coming weeks.

"We have already put an order for another 2,000 vaccines, we are expecting state approval." Vazquez said. "Once that happens, we will know about a week later where we will actually physically have those vaccines here so we will schedule the future vaccination event according to that."

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon says State Rep. Ryan Guillen is working with the state health department to make the county a hub vaccination provider.

"The plan at this moment is for Starr County to become its own hub," Flacon said. "However, if that won't work we're going to work with two other counties that surround us to become a three county hub."

After nearly a year of working the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers hope to see more action.

If you want to leave your name on the list for future vaccination events, contact the county at (956) 716-4800.

