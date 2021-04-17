Inmates at Cameron County jail to receive COVID-19 vaccines

To control the spread of COVID-19, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced Saturday that inmates of the Cameron county jail system will be vaccinated against the disease.

To Combat, Control & Contain the spread of COVID-19 we will be administering the Moderna Vaccine on Monday, April 19th, to inmates of the Cameron County Jail System. The CC Health Department, CC Emergency Management, and CCSO are committed to the safety of our community. pic.twitter.com/KsYT9Pkg8m — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) April 17, 2021

Garza made the announcement on Twitter, adding that inmates will receive the Moderna vaccine on Monday, April 19. The dosages will be administered by the Cameron County Emergency Management with assistance from the Cameron County Public Health Department.

“At this time, we are the only sheriff’s office in the state that has been granted this opportunity, “Garza stated. “The vaccine will also allow us to cautiously resume in-person visitation for our detainees and their families.”

RELATED: Visitations at Cameron County jail to resume