La Entrevista: Banda de rock alternativo del Valle presenta lo nuevo de su repertorio

3 hours 25 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 2:19 PM July 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Freddy Honda Ramírez y Troy Villareal, integrantes de la banda de rock alternativo local PopularLon3r, visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos su origen e historia como banda, su trayecto en el mundo de la música local y su crecimiento como grupo. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

