La Entrevista: Se aproxima el evento 'Keep San Juan Beautiful Cook-Off'
En La Entrevista, Cece Salinas de Cece's Promotions invita a la comunidad al evento "Keep San Juan Beautiful Cook-Off" donde también tendrán una exposición de motocicletas y camionetas Jeep, se presentaran artistas locales, y brindarán comida al público.
Keep San Juan Beautiful Cook-Off se llevará a cabo el sábado 30 de septiembre en el San Juan Municipal Park.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
