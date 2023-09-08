x

La Entrevista: Se aproxima el evento 'Keep San Juan Beautiful Cook-Off'

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Cece Salinas de Cece's Promotions invita a la comunidad al evento "Keep San Juan Beautiful Cook-Off" donde también tendrán una exposición de motocicletas y camionetas Jeep, se presentaran artistas locales, y brindarán comida al público.

Keep San Juan Beautiful Cook-Off se llevará a cabo el sábado 30 de septiembre en el San Juan Municipal Park.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

