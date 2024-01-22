Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend, breaking her nose in Brownsville

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for assaulting his girlfriend and breaking her nose.

The incident happened on October 15, 2023 at the 2700 block of Avenida Gregory in Brownsville.

Deputies with the sheriff's office said they made contact with the 24-year-old victim and saw she was bleeding from her nose. Emergency Medical Services responded to the location to evaluate the victim.

Deputies said further investigation revealed the victim had arrived home with her boyfriend, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Lee Garcia, from a party.

The victim said Garcia began acting strangely and an argument began. She said Garcia struck her in the face and body multiple times and she, at some point, fell to the floor where Garcia continued to assault her by kicking her multiple times.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where it was revealed she suffered a broken nose.

Garcia had fled the scene prior to deputies arriving, and an arrest warrant was issued for aggravated assault.

On Jan. 19, deputies were able to arrest Garcia and transported him to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.