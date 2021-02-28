Man charged in connection with 2002 murders in Donna

A man was charged Sunday for his role in the death of four women in 2002 in Donna.

Jesus Carlos Rodriguez was charged with with capital murder, organized criminal activity and two counts of attempted murder, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, on Sept. 5, 2002, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded south of Business Highway 83 on Valleyview Road in reference to a capital murder.

When deputies arrived they discovered four deceased women inside a vehicle, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The four women were identified as Maria De La Luz Cobarrubias Bazaldua, Danitzene Lizeth Vasquez Beltran, Celina Linares Sanchez, and Lourdes Yesenia Araujo Torres.

An investigation determined the shooters were members of a street gang and several arrests were made.

Investigators also learned that Rodriguez, who was in prison at the time, ordered the death of the women in retaliation for testifying against him in court.

According to a 2003 report, police said two women who worked at Garcia's Place, a bar in the city of Donna, witnessed a shooting in March of 2001.

The women then gave accounts to the police that led to Rodriguez's arrest and conviction.