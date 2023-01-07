Mission CISD rehiring retired teachers amid enrollment spike

One Valley school district said they have more new students than ever before, and that means they need more teachers.

To help bring in future teachers, the Mission Consolidated Independent School District is looking at past ones by rehiring retired teachers.

"We'd like to keep the classrooms to a lower teacher pupal ratio." Mission CISD Superintendent Carol G. Perez said.

Perez said the teacher to student ratio is 22 to one for pre-k to 4th grade. Due to the teacher shortage, more students are added to classrooms, and that's not something the district wants.

"We have a handful of spots where we need teachers immediately, and we have some substitute teachers, most of them are retired teachers that are filling in." Perez said.

They are offering an increased salary of $69,000 a year for retired teachers who want to return to work.

The district is paying the surcharge of every retired teacher they hire, so they don't have to pay it themselves.

In order to qualify, the retired teacher must have a minimum of 25 years of experience.

