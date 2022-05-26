Mission man convicted of smuggling cocaine sentenced to federal prison

MGN Online

A 29-year-old Mission man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Reynaldo Perez Jr. to serve 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Perez has two prior successful attempts in smuggling narcotics.

On June 26, 2021, Perez was a passenger on a Tornado Bus that arrived at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint. Authorities discovered 21 bundles of white-powdery substance concealed inside his luggage.

The substance was later determined to be 21 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of $2 million.

Perez is in custody and pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.