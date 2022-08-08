Mother accused of leaving child unattended in Brownsville, police say

A 20-year-old woman has been accused of leaving her three-year-old child unattended in Brownsville.

Daisy Valentina Gutierrez is charged with abandon or endanger child, a state jail felony, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police received a call Saturday night about a child walking alone by Old Alice and Resaca Boulevard.

Police say the child managed to point out to responding officers where he lived.

When officers arrived at the apartment, the door was open and no one was inside, according to Brownsville police.

Police say when they contacted the mother, identified as Gutierrez, she told officers she was grocery shopping.

Gutierrez is now out on bond.

The grandparents are looking after the child, police say.