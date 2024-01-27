No bond for Valley man accused of soliciting photos from a child through Roblox

A Rio Grande Valley man will remain in federal custody after allegedly using an online game to try to solicit sexually explicit photos from a 10-year-old girl in Finland.

Brandon Roy Alvarez was arrested Monday, Jan. 22 on a federal enticement charge, according to a criminal complaint.

Alvarez went before a federal judge in McAllen on Friday, who ordered Alvarez be held in federal custody without bond pending his trial.

According to the complaint, the FBI received word from the Finland Liason Bureau and Helsinki Police Department on Nov. 2023 of a report made by a 10-year-old girl of someone — identified as Alvarez — sending her sexually explicit messages and videos through Roblox and WhatsApp.

The number linked to the WhatsApp account was from a 956 area code, the complaint stated.

The child reported that the suspect initiated a relationship with her on Sept. 2023 where Alvarez posed as an underage Asian girl and sent her videos depicting “child sexual abuse.” Alvarez would then ask the girl to send nude images of herself.

Following his arrest, Alvarez admitted to befriending the minor online and attempting to convince the child to send him nude photos and videos, according to the complaint.

A trial date has not been set for Alvarez.