One person dead in structure fire in Starr County

One person is dead following an overnight structure fire in Starr County.

Deputies with the Starr County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire on Eugenio Street in La Victoria at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a home that was engulfed in flames. Other residences in the area had to be evacuated, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says one person was transported in stable condition to Starr County Memorial Hospital.

The Rio Grande City Fire Department, who was one of the responding agencies to the fire, wrote in a Facebook post that one person did die.

The identity of the person and the cause of death are unknown.

Channel 5 News has a crew on scene, check back for further updates.