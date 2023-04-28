Pharr police recommend meeting in Safe Exchange Zones when buying online

These days, most of us do some sort of online shopping. You can find good deals on sites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

But meeting up with a stranger to buy something does come with some risks. We put a lot of trust into someone we've never met.

That is why the Pharr Police Department recommends you meet at their police station. The Pharr police station is one of a few stations in the Valley that has a Safe Exchange Zone.

Community Engagement Officer Steven Guerrero says more sales are happening online. Before, it was just Craiglist, now there's Facebook Marketplace, and online pulgas as well as several other sites.

He says going to a police department or an exchange spot is safer than meeting at someone's home.

"Sometimes we're unsure if this is a safe person, or if it's a scam, you don't know if this person might be a threat or not to you, so you're sometimes hesitant," Guerrero said. "Not only are these areas recorded, they are constantly monitored by our communications officers, who have direct access to call an officer if anything ever does arise from that exchange."

Officer Guerrero says anyone in the Valley can come to these Safe Exchange Zones, you don't have to live in Pharr, and it's not just for online sales, but parents during child custody exchanges.

If you can't make it out to a Safe Exchange Zone, Guerrero's advice is never meet anyone alone, choose a public area that is well lit and has surveillance cameras.