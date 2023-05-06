Pharr re-elects Hernandez as mayor

Incumbent Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez was re-elected to serve another term, according to unofficial results.

Hernandez was re-elected with over 1,800 votes, or 64% of the votes.

Hernandez faced competition from former Pharr city manager and police chief Andy Harvey, and former PSJA ISD school board member Ricardo Pedraza.

Hernandez, a pediatric surgeon at Driscoll Children's Hospital, previously said he's seeking a third term, so he can continue what he started.

“We managed to have a great budget every year, and we've been able to do capital improvement projects, nearly almost half a billion dollars in the city of Pharr,” Hernandez said. “It's an ongoing process, the development of Pharr. All these years what we've done is bring up infrastructure to Pharr, and now going forward you have to maintain it."

All votes are final until they’re certified by the city.

