Progreso neighborhood still filled with potholes after improvements promised in 2019

A Progreso neighborhood is dealing with very deep potholes, and people who live there say they’ve been dealing with them for far too long.

Some potholes in the neighborhood vary from a depth of three inches to 13 inches.

It's not the first time Channel 5 News has been in the neighborhood. Back in 2019, residents voiced their concerns regarding them.

At the time, Progreso City Clerk Raul Garcia told us improvements were coming in 2020. The improvements haven’t been made.

Channel 5 News reached out to city officials for comment but they were unavailable during the holiday.

A staff member at the police and fire station said the city manager is planning to speak with Hidalgo County about fixing the potholes, but did not provide more details.