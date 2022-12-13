x

Puppies help students de-stress for finals week at Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen

5 hours 59 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 10:35 AM December 13, 2022 in News - Local

Some Valley college students are preparing for finals this week.

As a way to help students relieve some stress, the city of Mission brought out eight puppies to the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen. 

