Repairs coming soon for Cameron County water plant after residents report health issues

For some Cameron County residents, the pandemic brought much-needed funding for a water plant plagued with a history of problems. Now residents say they’re experiencing health issues, and the repairs are too little, too late.

Olga Garcia has been using water from the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation for years. Last month, she received a letter in the mail warning that the water coming out of her faucet has arsenic levels that go over the legal limit set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Maybe along the line you'll get sick,” Garcia said. “They're dealing with our lives. That's not right."

MHWSC Supervisor David Garcia said the water filtration plant has had issues, and they are working to fix it.

"By replacing and rehabbing this part of the system, we’ll produce better quality of water,” Garcia said.

Part of the repairs that will be happening at the water treatment plant include replacing a mechanism inside a tank that separates solid material from the water.

Thanks to $200,000 from federal COVID stimulus money given to Cameron County, most of the filtration system at the plant will be completely replaced.

Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz is also aware of the issue.

"Some of those calls that we're getting is the quality of the water,” Ruiz said. “For example, the color of the water, the odor of the water.”

Garcia says all of her children have medical problems.

"We’re seeing it’s eczema of the skin, a lot of things are wrong with my children—and it's too much of a coincidence," Garcia said.

Garcia has filed suit against the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation claiming their water has negatively impacted her health.