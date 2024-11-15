Reportan incendio de varias estructuras y casas rodantes en Bay Breeze RV Park en Los Fresnos
El subjefe de bomberos de Los Fresnos, Mike Meyn Jr., dijo que un RV se considera una pérdida total después de que estallara un incendio en el Bay Breeze RV Park.
Meyn informó que el incendio afectó a un total de cuatro estructuras y tres vehículos recreativos. Agregó que el viento influyó en la propagación del incendio.
No se reportaron heridos.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a visitarnos para obtener más actualizaciones.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: The endangered Chinchilla
-
Weslaco officials: Chemical leak at water plant contained, shelter in place lifted
-
Sea Turtle Inc. offering free admission to visitors who participate in recycling...
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Boy receives life-changing intestinal transplant
-
Friday, Nov. 15, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
-
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland...
-
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
-
Bi-district playoffs - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
UTRGV Athletics, RGV Vipers offering sports package for upcoming games