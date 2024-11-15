x

Reportan incendio de varias estructuras y casas rodantes en Bay Breeze RV Park en Los Fresnos

1 hour 52 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 2:00 PM November 15, 2024 in Noticias RGV

El subjefe de bomberos de Los Fresnos, Mike Meyn Jr., dijo que un RV se considera una pérdida total después de que estallara un incendio en el Bay Breeze RV Park.

Meyn informó que el incendio afectó a un total de cuatro estructuras y tres vehículos recreativos. Agregó que el viento influyó en la propagación del incendio.

No se reportaron heridos.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a visitarnos para obtener más actualizaciones.

