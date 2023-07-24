RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma (Friday, July 21, 2023) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-6-9) snapped their unbeaten streak as they dropped the match at FC Tulsa (7-7-7) 2-1 on Friday night.



The home side wasted no time in taking the lead as they capitalized on their first danger approach in the box. Adam Armour dribbled on the left wing, then sent a crossing ball to the center of the box where a closing Milo Yosef snuck past the defensive line to make quick contact and redirect the ball past Tyler Deric to make it 1-0, FC Tulsa at the 7-minute mark.



Frank Nodarse gave up a penalty inside the box, picking up a second yellow in the first half which resulted in his send off, leaving RGV FC with 10-men at the 29th minute.



On the ensuing try, Phillip Goodrum beat Deric to the punch and struck the second goal into the net as the home side extended their lead to 2-0 at the 30th minute.



Juan Galindrez stole one back for RGV FC at the 74th minute; Christiano Francois who had entered the match just minutes prior sent the curling cross into the center of the box for Galindrez to calmly head it into the net, making it 2-1. This marked the first-ever goal for Galindrez with Rio Grande Valley since joining the squad officially. Francois picked up his third assist of the season for the Toros on the action.



Robert Coronado was initially issued a yellow card on a dangerous foul play which resulted in contact with Phillip Goodrum’s head; minutes after the initial sanction, the referee issued a direct red card instead which resulted in Rio Grande being left with now, 9 men on the pitch in the closing minutes.



The two first half goals were too much to overcome for Rio Grande as their longest unbeaten streak in franchise history, seven straight, was snapped by FC Tulsa who picked up its fifth straight win to move up in the East.