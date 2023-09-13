San Juan woman charged in fatal 2021 hit-and-run crash sentenced to 10 years community supervision

A San Juan woman who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 19-year-old woman with her vehicle and fleeing the scene in 2021 was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision, court records show.

Edith Yacibe Garza turned herself in to the San Juan Police Department on Oct. 2021 after watching the news and seeing authorities were searching for the driver in an auto-pedestrian crash that she eventually confessed to.

Garza told police she had consumed alcoholic drinks when she struck 19-year-old Ofelia Merlene Proa. Proa was walking on Eldora Road at the time of the crash, according to a news release. Proa was taken to McAllen Medical Center, where she died due to her injuries.

Garza was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, a felony.

As part of the community supervision sentence, Garza will have to pay a fine of $2,000 and enroll in alcohol education classes, among other conditions.