Sheriff: Human remains found on federal property near Port Isabel

Human remains were found on federal property south of Port Isabel on Wednesday, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

A crew was replacing a billboard off of Highway 48 when they flagged down a state trooper, Garza said.

The Texas Rangers then contacted the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, who determined the area where the remains were found was inside Port Isabel city limits on federal refuge property.

Texas Rangers have contacted federal authorities.

The U.S. National Wildlife Refuge System was spotted at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.