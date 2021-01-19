Sheriff: Man drowns after falling overboard in Port Isabel Ship Channel
A man drowned after falling overboard in the Port Isabel Ship Channel, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Monday.
Garza said the 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, was tying his boat to a marker when he fell. He was not wearing a life vest.
The man's 18-year-old son was unable to save him due to rough conditions, Garza said.
The man's body was recovered by the United States Coast Guard.
More News
News Video
-
Woman warns others of COVID-19 vaccine spam calls targeting UTRGV patients
-
New Texas district boundary lines underway, advocates concerned
-
Immigration attorney weighs in on Department of Justice's report on 2018 zero-tolerance...
-
‘Somebody dropped the ball’: Former Capitol police officer speaks out on riot
-
Rio Grande Valley organizations beautify historic Edinburg cemetery on Martin Luther King...