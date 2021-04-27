x

Sheriff’s deputies break up San Benito cockfighting ring

Tuesday, April 27 2021
By: KRGV Staff
Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

The investigation into the weekend bust of a San Benito cockfighting ring continues.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies arrested the organizer of a cockfighting ring and one other individual.

“A spectator with an outstanding warrant was also arrested,” Garza said in a tweet. “Investigation is ongoing.”

