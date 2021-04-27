Sheriff’s deputies break up San Benito cockfighting ring

Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

The investigation into the weekend bust of a San Benito cockfighting ring continues.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies arrested the organizer of a cockfighting ring and one other individual.

Sheriff's Deputies received information of a cock fighting ring in San Benito. Deputies arrested the organizer/property owner and charged him with a state jail felony. A spectator with an outstanding warrant was also arrested. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yx9w4m6FaV — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) April 26, 2021

“A spectator with an outstanding warrant was also arrested,” Garza said in a tweet. “Investigation is ongoing.”