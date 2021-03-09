Sheriff: Two male subjects arrested after shots fired in Cameron Park

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza via Twitter

Deputies arrested two male subjects after shots were fired at Cameron Park on Monday, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The male subjects were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

A photo shared by the sheriff on Twitter shows the seizure of dozens of bills and drugs.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in Cameron Park earlier today and arrested two male subjects for multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ynq2Bopt6e — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) March 9, 2021

The male subjects have not been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.