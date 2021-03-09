x

Sheriff: Two male subjects arrested after shots fired in Cameron Park

2 hours 51 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, March 09 2021 Mar 9, 2021 March 09, 2021 12:56 PM March 09, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza via Twitter

Deputies arrested two male subjects after shots were fired at Cameron Park on Monday, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. 

The male subjects were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. 

A photo shared by the sheriff on Twitter shows the seizure of dozens of bills and drugs. 

The male subjects have not been identified. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days