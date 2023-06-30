Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in crash in San Juan
Suspects allegedly linked to a shots fired call are now in custody.
Alamo police caught up with the suspects after they led officers on a chase that ended in a crash in San Juan on Cesar Chavez Street and Moore Road Thursday.
The Alamo police chief says the initial call came of shots fired in around noon. The suspects crashed into another vehicle and four people were taken to the hospital.
